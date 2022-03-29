Community patrol 'date night' for Ken

Ken and Sue Bye getting ready for a patrol shift. Photo: Star Media Emily Moorhouse catches up with Christchurch South Community Patrol leader Ken Bye.

When Ken Bye isn’t cycling, reading or gardening, he’s out keeping the community safe.

The 69-year-old, of Somerfield, is the leader of the Christchurch South Community Patrol, a role he finds very rewarding.

Ken is originally from Southland and came to Christchurch in 1971 to study before becoming a teacher at Linwood College.

There, he taught social studies, history and English for 37 years, and held various roles, including dean, head of department and faculty head before retiring in 2014.

However, Ken says he “failed retirement” as it was only two months before he was teaching again at Cashmere High School as a part-time reliever.

After realising relief teaching wasn’t for him, he joined the patrol in 2015 with his wife Sue, who had come across a stall promoting the group at Barrington Mall.

Ken and Sue Bye had never heard of the community patrol until Sue came across a stand at Barrington Mall. Photo: Star Media

Ken had never heard of the patrol before joining, but after meeting with the chairman he and Sue signed up.

Ken says patrol shifts vary, but he usually goes out three or four times a month, one of which he is accompanied by Sue.

The couple often call it their “date night” when logging in to comms at the beginning of a shift, and enjoy each other’s company while keeping a watchful eye on the community.

Ken recalls a couple of weeks ago they came across a drunk man, propped up against the Christchurch Casino, who had fallen off his scooter.

They made sure he wasn’t hurt and had a safe way of getting home before heading on their way.

“Between the two of us I think being able to give something back to the community is really, really important, and it gets you out of the house,” Ken says.

Ken Bye still remembers his first training shift with Sue and two other experienced patrollers. Photo: Star Media

He still remembers his first training shift with Sue and two other experienced patrollers.

They were responding to an “agitated woman” in Pioneer Stadium car park who’d had her wallet and keys stolen by a man who was still in the stadium.

The ordeal resulted in a 111 call that required the patrollers to wait with the woman until police arrived.

“Being out there, working with the police, seeing things and being able to supply evidence to the police that will actually make a difference as part of the bigger picture,” Ken says. “I really like that idea.”

Although it wasn’t necessarily about the big dramatic cases but rather the more community-focused issues, such as working closely with local shop owners about their concerns and getting waves from the community when out on patrol.

“They’re the things that are far more important and satisfying than saying ‘I was on the spot’ and we might’ve been part of leading to a conviction,” Ken says. “It’s making a difference by the little things, not the big things.”

Ken became the leader of the patrol three years ago, a position he was shoulder-tapped for as the previous leader was taking a break.

For Ken, the role is about working with the team to ensure each person is the best patroller they can be.

Despite the fulfilment of being the leader of the patrol, Ken acknowledges it’s a role you never quite get away from with the admin and ongoing phone calls.

However, he says this is minor compared to the satisfaction that comes from the job.

“You never quite know what you’re going to come across,” Ken says.

“It’s being able to think that you’re contributing to the safety of the community, which I think is really important.

“It’s that ongoing sense of service and making a difference.”