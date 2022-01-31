Community patrol tasked with monitoring dangerous intersections

The Hornby Community Patrol volunteers are monitoring the intersections of Shands and Halswell Junction Rds. Photo: File image

A volunteer Christchurch community patrol has been tasked with policing dangerous intersections in a bid to improve driver behaviour.

Ann Smith.

The Hornby Community Patrol has been monitoring three intersections, including one where a cyclist died after colliding with a truck.

Patrol secretary Ann Smith said the patrol had been tasked by police with focusing on the three locations, including the intersection of Shands and Halswell

Junction Rds, where cyclist Russell Ramsden was killed last May.

The Buchanans and Carmen Rds intersection was also being monitored, along with the Main South and Springs Rds intersection.

This is part of a steady but quiet summer for the 45-member volunteer team, who patrol between five and six times per week.

Simply being seen made a difference, Smith said.

“Maintaining a presence just shows that someone cares about the intersection and it often changes behaviour, driver behaviour.”

Corner of Buchanans and Carmen Rds. Photo: Star Media

As well as traffic, fire danger was another a focus for the patrol, she said.

Members of the public found it reassuring to have another set of eyes surveying the area.

“The fire danger is greater at this time of year so we’ve been spending more time up Kennedys Bush Rd, because that’s where all the fires were a few years ago.”

Schools were also being patrolled over the holiday period, but no incidents had taken place, she said.

“It’s been really good.”

Main South and Springs Rds intersection. Photo: Star Media

The summer period was usually quiet for the patrol, and this year was no exception.

However, unlike most summers, graffiti had not been an issue.

“We usually do get a spike with school holidays, but haven’t actually noticed it this year.”

From Broomfield to Halswell, the patrol had a deterrent factor and helped to “keep a lid on things.”

However, Wigram stood out as a place where incidents were more likely to occur.

Local knowledge provided by residents who had noticed problems helped determine focus areas for the patrol, Smith said.

For example, they had been told of burnout marks on Waterloo Rd.

“We make a point of going there on a more frequent basis than we used to.

“Local information back to us can have an impact on the area.”

