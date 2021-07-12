Monday, 12 July 2021

Concern for missing 85-year-old as temperatures plummet to -4.5C

    An 85-year old Christchurch woman, with health issues has been missing overnight in sub-zero...
    An 85-year old Christchurch woman, with health issues has been missing overnight in sub-zero temperatures. Photo: Supplied
    An 85-year old Christchurch woman, with health issues has been missing overnight in sub-zero temperatures.

    Police are appealing for sightings of Shirley Warrington who was last seen on Main South Rd in Rolleston at 7.30pm on Saturday night.

    Temperatures plunged to -4.5C overnight in Christchurch.

    She is believed to be wearing the same black dress she is wearing in the picture.

    Rolleston and Sumner residents are being asked to check their sheds.

    "Police are asking residents in the wider Christchurch area to check their sections, including any sheds etc, in case Shirley has sought shelter," a police spokesperson said.

    If you have any information which could help locate Shirley, call 111 and quote event number P047149632.

