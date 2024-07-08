Concerns for welfare of missing 12-year-olds

Tylah and Payton have both been reported missing in Christchurch. Photos: Police

There are concerns for the welfare of two 12-year-olds who have been reported missing in Christchurch.

Tylah was last seen in Mairehau about 11.30am on Thursday, July 4.

Meanwhile, Payton was reported missing on Wednesday, June 26. He was last seen in the Woolston area on Thursday, July 4.

A spokesperson said police and the 12-year-olds' families are concerned for their welfare.

Tylah is believed to be wearing a black Leisure Club hoodie, light blue long shorts and pink crocs with no socks.

"Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Tylah is asked to contact 111 and quote file number 240705/1328."

Payton has reddish/brown curly hair often worn in a low bun, eyelash extensions and light pink nails.

"Anyone with information that can assist Police in locating Payton is asked to contact 105 and quote file 240626/9961."