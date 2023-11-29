Concerns for welfare of missing 81-year-old with dementia

Have you seen Yeongpyo Hong? Photo: Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 81-year-old in Christchurch.

Yeongpyo Hong was last seen on Memorial Ave about 11am on Wednesday, wearing a black and white vest, pink t-shirt, navy pants, and a blue hat.

Hong has dementia, does not speak english and will be wearing a bracelet with her daughter Eunok’s name and details on it.

Police and her family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Hong or has information about her whereabouts should call 111, and quote file number 231129/1541.