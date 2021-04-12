Condolence book for Duke of Edinburgh at Christchurch library

A condolence book has been set up at Tūranga for the Duke of Edinburgh following his death at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle. Photo: Getty Images

A condolence book has been set up at the central Christchurch library, Tūranga, for Prince Philip.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday. His wife, Queen Elizabeth, 94, is believed to have been at his bedside when he died.

Said Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been a pillar of strength for the Queen throughout her long reign and his passing represents a huge loss.

“The Royal family have been hugely supportive of Christchurch, particularly in the wake of the earthquakes and the mosque attack, and I am sure many people will want to express their sympathy to the Royal family.

Dalziel said the condolence book will be at Tūranga in Cathedral Square from Monday "so that people can write their own personal messages".

The New Zealand flag atop the Civic Offices was lowered to half-mast as a sign of respect on Saturday.

Gun salutes were fired across the UK and in Wellington over the weekend in memory of the Duke.

