Construction under way on long-awaited $35.7m Hornby centre

The arrival of the steel piles has allowed work to start at the Kyle Park site. Photo: Newsline / CCC

The construction of Hornby's new $35.7 million library, customer services, recreation and sport centre is finally under way.

The centre's construction was delayed twice in under a month and work was initially expected to start at the Kyle Park site in September and then October.

The build was dependent on 147 steel piles that have now begun to arrive at the site, allowing Naylor Love Canterbury to get to work laying the foundations.

The site of the multi-million dollar Hornby centre at Kyle Park. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Global shipping issues, exacerbated by the Covid pandemic, was previously cited as the main cause behind the delay.

"Once the crawler crane has been set up, piling will start – ultimately, there will be 420 tonnes of steel piles in the ground supporting the building, on top of 50,000 tonnes of gravel," said Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox.

"It’s heavy-duty work, but it will mean a facility that’s built to last for generations, and actually seeing the work start on site is fantastic."

An artist's impression of the library, customer services, recreation and sport centre. Image: Newsline / CCC

The 3600 sq m facility will include a library, creative activities room, lane pool, learn-to-swim pool, toddlers’ wet play area, spa pool and customer services zone.

It will also hold an espresso bar and multi-purpose rooms that community groups will be able to use for meetings.

The centre is scheduled to open in early 2023.