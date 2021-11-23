Construction under way on long-awaited $35.7m Hornby centre

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The centre's construction was delayed twice in under a month and work was initially expected to start at the Kyle Park site in September and then October.
The build was dependent on 147 steel piles that have now begun to arrive at the site, allowing Naylor Love Canterbury to get to work laying the foundations.
"Once the crawler crane has been set up, piling will start – ultimately, there will be 420 tonnes of steel piles in the ground supporting the building, on top of 50,000 tonnes of gravel," said Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox.
"It’s heavy-duty work, but it will mean a facility that’s built to last for generations, and actually seeing the work start on site is fantastic."
It will also hold an espresso bar and multi-purpose rooms that community groups will be able to use for meetings.
The centre is scheduled to open in early 2023.