Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Another delay in construction of $35.7m Hornby centre

    By Fiona Ellis
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The steel piles needed to start building the multi-million dollar Hornby centre are not expected...
    The steel piles needed to start building the multi-million dollar Hornby centre are not expected to arrive until November. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The construction of Hornby’s new $35.7 million centre has been delayed for the second time in less than a month.

    The build is dependent on the arrival of 147 steel piles that were initially expected to be at the Kyle Park site by September, then October.

    The piles, which will weigh 418 tonne, are now expected to arrive in November, said Nigel Cox, city council head of recreation, sports and events.

    “It appears there were global shipping issues before the pandemic, which the pandemic has exacerbated,” Cox said.

    The current shipping schedule showed the ship would arrive at Timaru Port from November 5 to 8.

    It will take a week for the steel to arrive in Hornby after leaving Timaru, he said.

    Currently the piles are in Noumea.

    However, the use of the centre, which will contain a pool and library, has been on residents’ minds.

    Submissions on the facilities and activities the community would like to see at the new centre closed on Friday.

    A total of 173 submissions had been received  but that was likely to increase, Cox said.

    “We are aware of additional completed copies coming in through the library team, and anticipate some responses in the post.”

    Mike Mora.
    Mike Mora.
    An analysis of the responses would be presented to the Hornby-Halswell-Riccarton Community Board later this month.

    Board chairman Mike Mora said he appreciated the community demand for activities in the new centre.

    “It’s just a matter of what is a priority for the space.

    “There will be a demand for a lot of use and we’ve got to meet that with the spaces available.”

    The delays were frustrating but were being experienced throughout the world, Mora said.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter