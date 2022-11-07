Counting Crows announce Christchurch show

The Counting Crows are coming to Christchurch.

The American rock band are spreading their wings and returning to Kiwi shores next year for the first time in seven years.

The Counting Crows are set to play in Christchurch on March 23. Photo: Getty Images

Following the release of their latest four-track record, Butter Miracle Suite One, the band are excited to be reuniting with their Kiwi fans and will perform not one, not two but three huge shows.

Kicking off their tour in Christchurch on March 23 before travelling to Auckland for a March 25 show and finally ending on a high in the capital city, Wellington for a show on March 27, Counting Crows will perform both your old favourites a couple of newbies.

Formed in 1991, the band impressed the world – and particularly Kiwi fans – with their soulful and intricate take on timeless rock ‘n’ roll.

David Immergluck of the Counting Crows performs at The 3Arena Dublin on October 18, 2022. Photo: Getty Images

In 1993 the seven-member band captivated rock fans with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, which featured the beloved tune, Mr Jones.

It was only the start of success for the band who went on to release seven more studio albums over the course of their extensive 30-year career and sell more than 20 million records worldwide.

Despite being formed in the early 90s, the younger generation may recognise them as well.

In 2004 they wrote the chart-topping song, Accidentally in Love for Shrek 2 and quickly earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

More recently they have been placed number eight on the Billboard Magazine 2021 Greatest Of All Time: Adult Alternative 25th Anniversary Chart, with the help of their resident songwriter, Adam Duritz.

The last time the band was in New Zealand was for their 2015 tour where they played at the Civic Centre in Auckland after a successful Australian stint.