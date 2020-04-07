Covid-19: Rosewood staff replaced after first case found

Photo: Getty Images

Staff forced to self-isolate after the first resident at Rosewood Rest Home & Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 were immediately replaced, the Canterbury District Health Board has confirmed.

On Monday, the aged care facility in Linwood was identified at the centre of a Covid-19 cluster with 16 confirmed and probable cases among residents and staff at the care home.

It was reported today the facility's manager has tested positive for Covid-19 and a temporary manager has been appointed at very short notice.

CDHB incident controller Dan Coward said it was alerted a resident at Rosewood had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday night.

He said staff involved with the care of the resident who tested positive stopped work and immediately went into self-isolation, due to being in close contact with the resident.

"All these staff were replaced and this enabled the DHB to safely care for all remaining residents," Mr Coward said.

But he said when staff were alerted to the first positive testing of Covid-19, support was given immediately to the manager and nursing staff within Rosewood by the CDHB's senior nursing and medical staff, and its Emergency Coordination Centre was notified to help support the facility staffed.

"Staffing was covered for the two following shifts and additional PPE supplies were also sent to the facility to ensure they were well stocked and supported.

"DHB staff also worked throughout the weekend to further support the residents and staff," Mr Coward said.

On Monday, CDHB chief executive David Meates authorised 20 residents from Rosewood to be temporarily moved to Burwood Hospital and an acting manager for Rosewood was appointed immediately

In addition, there are 44 residents with dementia remaining at Rosewood in two separate wings.

A review of all systems and processes that were in place at the facility will be completed as part of the CDHB's normal debriefing process, Mr Coward said.

It will be completed as soon as Rosewood is able to function without the support of the CDHB.