Crowd comes out for Riccarton Street Party

All the fun of the fair came to Riccarton on Sunday as the suburb's community church hosted the 13th annual Riccarton Street Party.

Riccarton Community Church Pastor Mark Wells was happy to share his birthday with the village.

"Many people here can't have the birthday party they want, so I thought I'd share mine with them," Mr Wells said.

There were free health checks, as well as free plants and many types of food on offer during the three-hour event.

Organisers believe more than 1000 people attended the event, which couldn't be held last year due to Covid 19.