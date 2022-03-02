'Dark and dreary': Bid to light up Anzac fronds at Christchurch intersection

Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Aileen Trist cut the ribbon at the unveiling of the Anzac Fronds. Photo: Newsline

A former Bexley resident who helped cut the ribbon at the unveiling of the Anzac fronds says they should be lit up at night.

Aileen Trist, who now lives in Waitikiri, has raised the issue with the Coastal-Burwood Community Board, noting the fronds were sitting in a “dark and dreary” place, getting lost in the trees.

Trist says lighting should be placed at the end of each display to show off the fronds that were put in “by the people of Bexley for the people of Bexley.”

She told the community board: "They [the fronds] have an important history story to be told on behalf of the Bexley Wetlands and Bexley community, which lost so much in the earthquakes."

The matter has now been put forward to Christchurch City Council staff to investigate options on lighting up the fronds and what the cost would be.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel, who cut the ribbon with Trist, has also been made aware of the request.

The Anzac fronds are made of pre-weathered steel and sit in four concrete slabs. Photo: Newsline

The fronds on the Anzac Drive/New-Brighton Rd intersection were installed last year after being in storage since the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Community board chairman Kelly Barber agreed with the idea of lighting up the fronds.

“I think it makes perfect sense,” he said.

“I’ve driven past there a few times myself at night and you kind of can’t really see it, it blends into the background.”

Barber said it was a case of what the cost was going to be as a lot of thought went into putting the fronds where they are.

"Everything comes down to cost these days," he said.

"I mean we’ve got to be judicious with the money but I think most people would agree that if you’re going to do it you do it properly.

"It would be really nice to have them lit up."