Death of young child at Christchurch social housing complex 'unexplained'

The social housing complex on Barrington St in Spreydon where a person died. Photo: Nathan Mckinnon

The death of an infant in Christchurch on Wednesday afternoon is being treated as "unexplained".

Police were called to a social housing complex on Barrington St, Spreydon, about 2.35pm after reports there was an unresponsive infant at the scene.

People at the social housing complex were shocked by the unexplained death, with one neighbour saying she felt "sick to her stomach".

Police would not confirm the age of the infant who died. However, a child's scooter and toys could be seen outside the home.

A neighbour told Stuff a couple live in the unit with children. The neighbour said they were a quiet family and they had never seen or heard any incidents at the unit in the past.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, also told RNZ she saw the emergency services staff but did not hear a commotion.

"Our other flatmate came back home from work and said that there were heaps of ambulances and cops across the road," she said.

"There was a guy standing, like facing towards the fence with his hands above his head and the cop standing behind him.

"Our other flatmate was speaking to a neighbour and they said that there were heaps of ambulances, cops, fire trucks.

"They also mentioned that there were heaps of like, little kids on scooters around the area."

The social housing complex on Barrington St. Photo: Nathan Mckinnon

The woman said she would be distressed to learn that a child had died.

"That makes me feel sick to the stomach," she said.

On Thursday morning, police said they were treating the death as unexplained.

"Police are continuing to make enquiries into a death at an address on Barrington Street yesterday," they said.

"At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained."

In a statement, Kāinga Ora regional director for Canterbury Liz Krause said its thoughts were with the friends and whānau of the person who died.

"While this death is under police investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."