Decision on controversial quarry could be made soon

The decision on whether Fulton Hogan can open its proposed quarry in Templeton could be made next month. Photo: Martin Hunter

The long-awaited decision on an application to open a controversial quarry on the outskirts of Christchurch could be made next month.

The hearing for the proposed quarry between Dawsons, Jones, Maddisons and Curraghs Rds, Templeton, will reconvene on February 5.

The hearings panel, made up of Sharon McGarry, Paul Thomas and chairman Rob van Voorthuysen, will formally receive Fulton Hogan’s right of reply and ask for any further clarifications.

Fulton Hogan has until Friday to finish its written right of reply.

It will respond to concerns raised by submitters, Environment Canterbury and the Selwyn District Council throughout the hearing last year.

The commissioners will then need to decide if Fulton Hogan’s right of reply is sufficient or if the application will be declined.

The applicant and submitters will then be notified of the decision and will have 15 working days for the appeal process.

An ECan spokeswoman said the commissioners have 15 working days to release their decision after the hearing has closed.

She said if the commissioners are satisfied on February 5 they have everything they need to make a decision, they may close the hearing that day.

In the lead-up to Christmas, the hearings took place over nearly three weeks - starting from November. Individuals, businesses and community groups presented evidence for and against the quarry.

Jolene Eagar. Photo: Supplied

Templeton Residents’ Association treasurer Jolene Eagar said the submitters have no idea what to expect.

“It has been such a long road but it will give everybody a bit of certainty of where we are,” she said.

The hearing will reconvene at 9.30am at the ECan council chambers, 200 Tuam St.