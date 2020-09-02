Departing CDHB boss given guard of honour outside hospital

Outgoing Canterbury and West Coast district health board boss David Meates was given a guard of honour by Christchurch Hospital staff today.

Meates resigned as chief executive last month, triggering an outpouring of tributes. Staff applauded him again today as he walked out of the CDHB offices.

He has been chief executive of the CDHB since 2009, and led the region's health response to both the earthquakes and the March 15 terrorist attack.

He has also clashed with Ministry of Health officials to advocate over funding and facilities. It is a tumultuous period for the CDHB, which is under pressure to address its mounting deficit that reached roughly $180 million in 2019-20.