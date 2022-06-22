Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Destiny Church refuses to pay $50k fine

    Destiny Church pastor Derek Tait, who leads the Christchurch branch of the anti-government Freedoms and Rights Coalition, is still refusing to pay $50,000 worth of bills lodged by the city council for traffic management costs associated with coalition marches through the city between November and March.

    Said Christchurch City Council infrastructure, planning and regulatory services general manager Jane Davis: "We are currently seeking legal advice on the process going forward."

    The most recent bill was due to be paid in April and the city council may seek payment through the district court jurisdiction.

    City councillor Jake McLennan was disappointed the bills had not been settled.

    "They (the coalition) have been quiet and that’s a good thing for sure, but those costs were still incurred. I’ll be making some inquiries.” 

