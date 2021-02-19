Districts surrounding Christchurch booming 10 years after quake

Christchurch is still struggling 10 years on from the earthquake with vacant spaces and little development.

But for the surrounding areas, including Selwyn and Waimakariri, it is boom time with district councils unable to keep up with building consents.

Many Canterbury districts have continued to grow over the last 10 years with people initially moving there after the earthquake to escape the bumpy roads, red zones and EQC battles.

RNZ's Sally Murphy reports: