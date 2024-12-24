Diverse range of talent at buskers festival

The World Buskers Festival will aim to showcase Christchurch's cultural diversity when it gets under way in January.

The 10-day festival from January 24 to February 2 will feature a mix of local and international acts, with performances unique to Ōtautahi.

One of those will be Kahuraki Bronsson-George, aka The Prince of Purple.

Bronsson-George is known for weaving te ao Māori into his circus artistry.

Kahuraki Bronsson-George. Photo: Supplied / World Buskers Festival

The Aranui-based artist has been performing in the circus world since he was 16 and was the first Māori performer to bring te ao Māori language and games into his solo shows.

The World Buskers Festival will see some of the best street artists and buskers perform across the city and on four main stages at the Bridge of Remembrance, Scott Statue, Cathedral Square and North Quad at the Arts Centre.