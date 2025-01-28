Dob in a feral goat on the Port Hills

Photo: Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust

The Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust has an unusual request for people out enjoying the Port Hills and peninsula this summer - if you see a goat, dob it in!

Last year the trust's Pest Free Banks Peninsula programme achieved total eradication of feral goats on the true peninsula, removing 4246 goats from a 45,000ha area.

However, when it comes to feral goats, there’s no time to rest on our laurels.

"Total eradication is a big call to make," said project lead Sarah Wilson.

"The ongoing success of the programme now relies on community support.

"We’re asking anyone who spots a feral goal anywhere on the Port Hills or on Banks Peninsula to please let us know."

As well as relying on the community to alert them to possible sightings, the trust has engaged the regional council.

Feral goats are now deemed a ‘site-specific pest’ in Environment Canterbury’s regional pest management plan.

It recognises how important it is for landowners to manage domestic goat populations so they cannot escape and re-establish feral populations.