Dog owners ignore advice to keep pooches on leads

FREEDOM: A dog runs along New Brighton beach in spite of nearby signs requesting dogs be on a lead.

Some dog owners continue to ignore pleas to keep them on leads in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The city council has received 20 complaints regarding dogs being off their leash from March 26 to April 27, and there have been 65 reports of dog attacks on people, domestic animals and stock.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has asked dog owners to keep their canines on a leash under all alert levels to minimise any need to break a "bubble" to retrieve their pet, as well as the risk of accidents.

But during the lockdown period, nine people have required medical attention due to injuries from dog attacks.

During alert level 4, 15 dogs which were found roaming were housed in the city council’s shelter.

In the month before lockdown from February 26 to March 26, there were 22 dog attacks reported.

However, city council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said there has been no actual increase as the number of dog attacks during lockdown is similar to the same period from last year.

Resident Lisa Streetley was at South New Brighton Beach when a large dog off its lead approached her dog and tried to bite it, and then started growling at her son.

“It was super scary. Even though I'm an animal person, when Meg, our Springer Spaniel yelped out it really frightened us.”

She said the dog’s owner continued running and did nothing about the situation.

Residents have also been expressing their concerns to community Facebook groups over dogs off their leads in areas including, Sumner, New Brighton and Bishopdale, among others.

Ms Weston has asked dog owners to ensure their dogs stay within their bubble when out walking in a public place.

“This will ensure everyone can enjoy the same community spaces and also support the avoidance of potential dog attacks.”