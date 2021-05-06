Dozens of new homes to be built at old New Brighton school site

A developer will build 65 new homes on the old Central New Brighton School site. Photo: Newsline

More than 65 new homes will be built on the old Central New Brighton School site as work gets under way on the Seaview Development.

Meanwhile, plans are under way for a pilot programme to establish Roy Stoke Hall, which is on the site, as a creative community centre.

The old school site was previously owned by Christchurch City Council’s now defunct rebuild agency, Development Christchurch Ltd. It is now managed by ChristchurchNZ.

The mixed residential housing development will be built in stages, with architecture reflecting the local environment and people-friendly design.

Christchurch developer Grant MacKinnon, of DGM Group, will lead the development.

MacKinnon has strong ties to New Brighton and is keen to get work under way.

"I am very excited about Seaview and the fantastic living environments planned," he said.

"DGM Group has always been about creating cool, quality homes that people love to live in, and being beside the beach just adds another whole dimension.

"We’re keen to get started and already have design well underway. We expect building to start in spring – we can’t wait."

ChristchurchNZ general manager urban development Cath Carter said it is great to have a developer on board with plans that fit with the site and the local community.

"We know this is a key location in New Brighton and we’ve been working closely with current tenants about its future," Carter said.

"We’re pleased to be able to confirm the next steps on what is set to be a great development that brings people, activity and life into the heart of the suburb.

"This announcement effectively launches the next phase of the New Brighton Regeneration Project, which to date has focused on the development of great public facilities, including the hugely popular He Puna Taimoana and beachside playground.

"Now is the time for private investors to play their part and get involved in the revitalisation of the area. We’re extremely pleased to have Grant on board and we’re looking forward to seeing work get underway.”

ChristchurchNZ has been working with current tenants of the old school site, many of whom have use Roy Stokes Hall for a range of activities since the school's closure in 2015.

Some groups who use the hall, including the Christchurch Circus Trust have previously expressed interest in it becoming a creative community centre.