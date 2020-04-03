Driveway burnouts end in visit from fire service

Photo: Getty Images

Firefighters called to a Christchurch property on Friday after reports of smoke found it was actually caused by someone doing burnouts in their driveway.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to North Parade in Richmond at 2.05pm.

But all they found was a bored motorist burning through the tyres on their vehicle while sitting in the driveway.

The spokesman said because the burnouts were being done on private property there was not much the crews could do - but the police were notified.