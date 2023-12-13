Eldest son saves siblings as fire rips through house

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Debralea Leslie and her three sons, Ra, 13, Brax, 11, and Mana, 9, were in emergency accommodation after a blaze swept through the Lyttelton St property.
The fire started in the laundry at 8.30pm on November 26 while Leslie was at work.
“My three boys were with the babysitter . . . and said they’d smelt the smoke first before flames came from the laundry. Once the fire took hold of the curtains, my boys freaked out and ran outside.
“I am proud of my eldest (left) for getting everyone out safely, and even checking on our neighbours to make sure they were alright.”
Nothing in the house survived, bar the clothes on the family’s back.
Said Leslie: “Unfortunately, my insurance will not cover everything. Some things are irreplaceable – like sentimental pieces left by my mum and dad who died, respectively, in 1994 and 2001.
“This Christmas will be hard, we have no plans whatsoever now. We were going to have a big cheesy family Christmas, with all of us in matching shirts. I’d just bought them too.”
She said the fire investigators haven’t yet found the ignition source. A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing.
Said Leslie: “My boss has been amazing as she put us in a b&b until (emergency) accommodation became available. The community has been super supportive, they’ve been more than willing to help out.”
A Givealittle page has been set up to help replace some of the things the family has lost.