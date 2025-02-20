Thursday, 20 February 2025

Emergency services respond to sudden death

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Emergency services have rushed to an "incident" which is understood to involve the sudden death of an elderly person at a Christchurch property.

    Police said they are responding to the incident at an address on Grassmere St in Papanui.

    Stuff has reported it understands the incident involves the sudden death of an elderly person at the property.

    A reporter at the scene saw several uniformed officers travel down the driveway at the address, but some officers had since left.

    Hato Hone St John said they were called to the address at 1.18pm on Thursday.

    They said one ambulance and an operations manager responded.

    Police said further information will be released when they were in a position to do so.

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter