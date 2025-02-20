Emergency services respond to sudden death

Emergency services have rushed to an "incident" which is understood to involve the sudden death of an elderly person at a Christchurch property.

Police said they are responding to the incident at an address on Grassmere St in Papanui.

Stuff has reported it understands the incident involves the sudden death of an elderly person at the property.

A reporter at the scene saw several uniformed officers travel down the driveway at the address, but some officers had since left.

Hato Hone St John said they were called to the address at 1.18pm on Thursday.

They said one ambulance and an operations manager responded.

Police said further information will be released when they were in a position to do so.