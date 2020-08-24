Evacuation at quarantine facility after false alarm

A managed isolation hotel in Christchurch was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off.

Emergency services were called to the Crowne Plaza on Colombo St about 9am on Monday, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

However, it appeared to be a false alarm. Staff and guests evacuated and waited outside the plaza in the managed isolation area following the alarm.

The Crowne Plaza is one of six managed isolation facilities in the city, with the others being the Distinction in Cathedral Square, Commodore Airport Hotel on Memorial Ave, Sudima Airport, Chateau On The Park and Novotel Airport.