Face masks signed by Jacinda Ardern, Ashley Bloomfield auctioned by Canterbury club

bloomfield_mask.png Dr Ashley Bloomfield's mask. Photo: Supplied via NZH

Two framed face masks with signatures from New Zealand's most recognisable faces during the Covid-19 pandemic are being auctioned.

The Rangiora Lions Club is selling the masks signed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to benefit Blind Low Vision NZ.

They are being auctioned on Trade Me, the listing reads: "Guaranteed authentic. Professionally framed. Would look stunning on your wall or office. Frame 430cm x 340cm."

The starting price is $300 each.

Project co-ordinator Quentin De Hamel told Chris Lynch he wanted to do something positive to mark this extraordinary year.

"I felt a face mask was a good symbol for the year, and the 1pm briefings with the Prime Minister and Dr Ashley Bloomfield will remain as a key memory of 2020.

"I was delighted that both Jacinda and Ashley chose to support our fundraiser."

Bloomfield has written the now famous words used at the beginning of his daily 1pm press briefings "kia ora, koutou katoa".

Ardern's mask highlights her famous saying "be kind".

ardern_mask.png Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's mask. Photo: Supplied via NZH

Both masks are authentic, have been signed and professionally framed.

De Hamel said he believes the chance to own these one-off pieces of history will be attractive to many people.

"What a terrific Christmas present for someone who has everything - something really special that you can pass on to your grandchildren."

He is also hoping corporates will get involved as the masks will make very special and unique gifts.

"I think the face mask has become iconic with what has been 2020. The face mask has literally been the face of the pandemic. In New Zealand, so to have the Prime Minister and the director general of health.

"Here is an opportunity to remember 2020 as a year to put down in the history books."

ardern_bloomfield_getty_2.jpg Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

Rangiora Lions Club president Tini Lawry said she was excited when the idea came forward in a brainstorming evening.

"I love the initiative Quentin has shown and the club is 100 per cent supportive of this project. Helping the blind is one of the key focus areas for Lions Clubs worldwide, and it would be great to see a good amount raised for Blind Low Vision NZ."

"Many of these organisations have missed out on the usual opportunities they have to fundraise throughout the year and anything we can do to support them is worthwhile"

All proceeds from the auction will go to Blind Low Vision NZ.