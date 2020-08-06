Fast food junkie's huge weight loss

Juliet Sherriff used to spend about $150 a week on takeaways. Now she is 46kg lighter after using a mobile phone app to lose weight.

35-year-old Juliet Sherriff at 115.3kg in 2018 before she started her journey to lose 46kg with the help of a mobile phone app.

At her heaviest, she was 115.3kg and now two years later she is maintaining her goal weight for the first time and now weighs 69kg.

The 35-year-old, who works as an agribusiness manager for Westpac in Christchurch, said she was always slim as a child, but after a busy professional life had her eating takeaways on the run for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the weight soon began to creep on.

“After my pregnancy, I got up to a really high weight. It was hard mentally, as I used to be so slim growing up. I remember going to a market and pulling open my wallet, the stallholder saw my ID from when I was slimmer and said: “Oh my God, is that you?”

“This journey was never about what other people thought of me, I wanted to do this for me and do this for my daughter, Zoey who is four, but that really, really sucked to hear,” she said.

Sherriff said she started using the myWW wellness app in 2018 and was able to change her mindset and embrace a more holistic approach to her health.

“The biggest shift for me was a programme where I was in charge. You can eat pasta, you can drink wine, you can have the dessert and you can still be healthy.”

Juliet Sherriff says her quality of life has greatly improved now she is maintaining her goal weight of 69.kg.

Her biggest vice used to be McDonald’s, Sherriff said.

“My favourite was a Hunger Buster Combo, or Bacon & Egg McMuffin with hash browns. Now I haven’t had McDonald’s for two-and-a-half years. I was also always buying chips and other snacks from the

supermarket.

“Our food budget has halved. We probably now only have takeaways once every three months.”

When she was sitting at 115.3kg, there was not much joy left in life for her anymore.

“I was getting out of bed, wearing only black and keeping to myself. I was sick of being a hermit, and I stopped doing things I loved. Something had to change.”

The myWW wellness app was created by the company which was rebranded from Weight Watchers in 2018.