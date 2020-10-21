Feedback sought on plan to lower speed limits and add parking restrictions in Wigram

Photo: Newsline / CCC

A raft of changes to speed limits in Wigram have been proposed with the community encouraged to give feedback.

Residents are being asked to share their views on a draft plan to reduce speed limits in the area, which includes several subdivisions, of Lodestar Ave, Stark Drive and The Runway at The Landing.

The biggest proposed change is for The Runway at The Landing, with a 30km/h limit replacing the present 50km/h.

A reduction in speed from 60km/h to 50km/h in Awatea Rd (from Wigram Rd to Wilmers Rd) and Wigram Rd (Awatea Rd to Hayton Rd), along with Owaka Rd (Awatea Rd to Zinnia Way) and Wilmers Rd (Awatea Rd to Little Gem Rd) is also in the draft plan.

Wigram Skies, Broken Run, Awatea Park, Awatea Green and Magnolia Estate subdivisions, along with the business area of Lodestar Avenue and Stark Drive may be reduced from 50km to 40km.

Speed limit review map for Wigram. Image: Newsline / CCC

Christchurch City Council is also proposing to install P60 restrictions in the shopping section at The Landing to help customers find car parks throughout the day in the busy area, and in Skyhawk Road to keep the cycle lanes clear.

Feedback on the draft safer speed plans can be provided via the council's Have Your Say page, with the deadline for submissions being November 18.

A final decision is due in December, with any changes in place by the end of January next year

Council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas said the safer speeds will benefit residents in a growing and very popular area of the city.

"Many families, along with several businesses, have moved to the wider Wigram area and we are very conscious of the need to ensure that speed limits support a safer environment."

"Speed determines both the likelihood of a crash occurring and the severity of the outcome.

"Regardless of what causes a crash, whether people walk away or are carried away will depend on the speed the vehicles are travelling."

The Landing parking restrictions. Image: Newsline / CCC

- Additional reporting NZ Herald