Fire rips through single-storey house

Several fire crews battled a large blaze that engulfed a single-storey home in Christchurch this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews were called to the Morrison Ave property in Northcote at 1.12pm on Tuesday.

Crews from the Redwood, Wigram, Ilam, and Christchurch City stations helped fight the blaze.

The fire had engulfed the home before the crews had arrived. The occupants were not inside the house, the spokesperson said.

Nearby residents were urged to close their windows due to the thick smoke and avoid the area if possible.