Firefighters battle "well-involved" car fire in Rolleston

Firefighters were called to a burning car south of Christchurch on Wednesday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said one crew from Wigram went to Hamptons Rd, Rolleston, about 12.30am.
The spokesman said the vehicle was "well-involved" on arrival, and firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 45min.
He was unsure of the cause or whether it was suspicious, but said police have been notified.
In a separate incident, a person awoke to find their car in flames in Christchurch about the same time on Tuesday morning.
A police spokeswoman said the fire happened on Ryans Rd, Yaldhurst, between midnight and 1am.
It was extinguished by the vehicle's registered owner and then reported later that morning.