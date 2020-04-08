Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Firefighters battle "well-involved" car fire in Rolleston

    By Jess Gibson
    Firefighters were called to a burning car south of Christchurch on Wednesday.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said one crew from Wigram went to Hamptons Rd, Rolleston, about 12.30am.

    The spokesman said the vehicle was "well-involved" on arrival, and firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 45min.

    He was unsure of the cause or whether it was suspicious, but said police have been notified.

    In a separate incident, a person awoke to find their car in flames in Christchurch about the same time on Tuesday morning.

    A police spokeswoman said the fire happened on Ryans Rd, Yaldhurst, between midnight and 1am.

    It was extinguished by the vehicle's registered owner and then reported later that morning.

     

