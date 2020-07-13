Fixing roads leading to beachside suburb a priority

New Brighton Rd, near the intersection with Bower Ave. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Improving the roads leading into New Brighton has been identified as one of the Coastal-Burwood Community Board’s priorities for the remainder of the term.

In the board’s plan for 2020-2022, it states it regularly receives comments from residents about the state of the gateway bridges and connecting roads leading into New Brighton.

“There is a real sense of concern in the community that the current journey into the area is unappealing and off-putting to those making the trip, and the board would like to see this rectified, to make the drive into the area reflect the incredible assets on offer,” the plan reads.

The board stated it will aim to improve roading by advocating for funding to be brought forward for the repair of the Pages Rd bridge and the entrance to New Brighton during the Long Term Plan process next year.

It has also signalled its intention to encourage Christchurch City Council to consider initiating a project that would see New Brighton Rd move onto nearby red zone land to reduce the risk of flooding.

Liaising with the New Zealand Transport Agency for the repair of roads, which are its responsibility, will also be a strategy the board employs in attempting to improve roading infrastructure leading into New Brighton.

Pages Rd bridge. Photo: Supplied

The board has also prioritised the installation of new toilets and changing facilities closer to the hydrotherapy pool in Taiora QEII.

This comes after concerns from users over accessibility issues. Some have said they struggle with the 55m distance between the hydrotherapy pool and toilets and changing room facilities.

The board is looking to secure a budget for the installation of additional toilets and fully accessible changing facilities from the council’s Long Term Plan.

Another priority listed by the board is to undertake planning for a new community-led facility within the Burwood Ward.

The board is hoping to achieve this by developing a business case for the facility and secure funding for it within the council’s Long Term Plan.

Supporting the transformation and activation of the red zone and a community action plan for Brooklands, which will require a budget of $200,000 in the board’s eyes, have also been cited as priorities.