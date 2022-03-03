Former Selwyn MP named as new chancellor at Canterbury University

Amy Adams. Photo: University of Canterbury

Former Selwyn MP Amy Adams has been appointed as Canterbury University's new chancellor.

UC announced Adams, an alumna and former cabinet minister, will take over the role immediately.

Her appointment continues UC’s new "tradition of being led by two women, just ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March".

Adams was the MP for Selwyn from 2008 until 2020 when she retired from politics.

A UC Law graduate, Adams says she was honoured to be appointed chancellor.

"It is a privilege to serve the Canterbury community," she said.

"I feel humbled to be appointed to a role where I can use my experience to support students and staff in strengthening our place as a globally recognised, comprehensive, research-intensive university, delivering world-class education."

Adams replaces Sue McCormack who held the role since 2019.

Adams will sit on UC’s council and committees.

Vice-chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey said Adams is committed to the Canterbury community.

"I look forward to working alongside Amy as we guide the university in fulfilling its strategic vision, especially as we rapidly approach the 150th anniversary celebrations of the University of Canterbury in 2023,” she says.

Adams graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree with First Class Honours from the University of Canterbury. Her legal career included becoming a partner in the Christchurch law firm Mortlock McCormack. She was the National Party’s candidate for Selwyn in the 2008 general election and served as a cabinet minister for six years in various roles including minister for the environment, minister for communications & IT and minister for social investment.