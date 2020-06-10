Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Free coffee: Cafe chain's special Friday offer

    By Devon Bolger
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: NZ Herald
    Eleven cafes across Canterbury will be dishing out free coffee on Friday to mark New Zealand's move to alert level 1.

    The free coffees will be available at Robert Harris cafes, of which there are eight across the Christchurch area and another three in Selwyn, Ashburton and Timaru.

    A spokeswoman for the cafe said the free coffees will be available at all of its stores nationwide.

    Robert Harris has named the campaign 'Shout the Nation'.

    People will be able to order a medium coffee for free with a limit of one per customer.

    The spokeswoman said it is about the franchise giving back to the community.

