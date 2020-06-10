Free coffee: Cafe chain's special Friday offer

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The free coffees will be available at Robert Harris cafes, of which there are eight across the Christchurch area and another three in Selwyn, Ashburton and Timaru.
A spokeswoman for the cafe said the free coffees will be available at all of its stores nationwide.
Robert Harris has named the campaign 'Shout the Nation'.
People will be able to order a medium coffee for free with a limit of one per customer.
The spokeswoman said it is about the franchise giving back to the community.