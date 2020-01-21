Grandad builds backyard mini-golf course

Barry and Helen Grant on their backyard mini-golf course. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch grandfather Barry Grant has done what many golfers might dream of but few have done.

The Westmorland resident has built a five-hole mini-golf course in his backyard.

Mr Grant has even recently hosted a golf tournament on the greens.

About 15 residents battled it out to be crowned Westmorland’s mini-golf champion. Elizabeth O’Brien was the winner on the day.

"Everybody had a heck of a lot of fun," said Mr Grant.

"I was going to make it mandatory that you had to have a glass in your hand but that was going to slow things down a bit.

"We had different people from different walks of life at the party.

"Through this, they all became almost, if you like, instant friends because they were either playing with somebody that they don’t know or they were cheering on somebody that they were not sure of or somebody that they do know.”

Barry Grant's backyard has been transformed into a five-hole mini-golf course. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Mr Grant said he was inspired to build the course in his backyard - “because it’s easy to do and it’s fun".

"I’ve done it before, so I had experience, you might say."

He said each hole has its own small flag pole and is named after one of his family’s former pets.

The first hole of the course is Lizzy’s Leg, followed by Ruffie’s Rump, Rastie’s Rise, Face’s Fall and finally Poos’ Pause. The start of the course is named Smooch’s Start.

Mr Grant said it has been great seeing his wife Helen and grandchildren Olive and Paige Dooley having fun on the course.

He said he does not want strangers to come onto his property and start playing golf without asking, but “if somebody came and said would you mind if we had a round, I’d be quite happy to do that.”