'Great to see people smile': Therapy dogs ease airport stress

Christchurch Airport's therapy dogs have been popular with holidaymakers wanting to ease the stress of travelling during the Christmas period.

Airport communications manager Yvonne Densem said they have been talking to St John for more than a year about bringing their therapy dogs to the airport.

“But because of the changing alert levels and associated restrictions, the programme had been delayed.

“We know a lot of people find airports and travel quite overwhelming, so we wanted to help alleviate that tension by giving people something positive to focus on – a way to help people enjoy themselves as they go through our airport,” she said.

Kerianna Chivers (left) and Amy Walcott, both of Christchurch, spend a few moments with St John therapy pet handler Amy Collins and her dog, Poppy, at the Christchurch Airport. Photo: Star Media

St John therapy pet handler Amy Collins said her three-year-old dog Poppy, a cavalier king charles spaniel, has been a big hit with travellers.

“Poppy has been a great hit and it’s great to see people smile as travelling can be very stressful,” she said.

The P.A.W.S programme (Pups Assisting With Stress) is made up of a team of friendly dogs and handlers who work on a roster during peak periods to provide calming canine love to nervous travellers.

They are available in the terminal for pats, cuddles and what staff like to call “paw-fives”.

The therapy dogs and their experienced handlers accompany uniformed airport staff in approved areas of the terminal, with clear signs explaining the programme to passengers.

Iris Robertson-Gale, 3, of Christchurch, with St John therapy pet handler Amy Collins and her dog Poppy. Photo: Star Media

Densem said they have enjoyed the first few days of the programme – and believes airport visitors have too.

“We have watched people clearly delighted to see and interact with the dogs.

“Some describe themselves as 'dog people', others want to see what the programme is about, and if the dog has made a cautious approach, the people have responded well."

The P.A.W.S team will be at the airport’s regional terminal each day up to, and including, December 24 from noon to 1pm.