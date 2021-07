Back for its 22nd year, Star Media’s Home & Leisure Show is on all weekend - and there are plenty of special deals and prizes on offer.

The three-day expo, which showcases the latest home trends and technologies, products and services, runs from Friday to Sunday, 10am-5pm, at Christchurch Arena.

Talk to the experts and make the most of show-only specials. And you will also be into win a $22,000 EV, thanks to HVS Motors.

Admission is $8 on the door - or get a free double pass in The Star or here.