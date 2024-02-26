Help needed to restore historic Christchurch bell tower

The St Michael and All Angels church bell was once a big part of Christchurch's soundscape - but its belfry is now in desperate need of repairs.

Father Jordan Greatbatch said pigeons have taken up residence in the Oxford Tce tower, causing damage and general wear and tear.

"We tested the bell a little while ago and the bell still works," Greatbatch said.

"But obviously, engineer reports have told us that it does need some repairs, the foundations are okay, but it really does need repairs in the internal workings of the belltower itself."

The bell was one of three to arrive in Christchurch from England in 1850 on the ship, Charlotte Jane.

The original St Michael's was the first church to be constructed in Canterbury, and at the time was one of the city's tallest buildings.

Greatbatch said the structure is important to Christchurch.

"The belfry is a part not only of the parish of St Michael's, but ... is one of the first bells here in the city which actually rang for the fire brigade, to keep time for the city and it called people to worship and prayer."

Engineering reports suggest the full restoration would cost the church around $80,000.

The cost is out of reach for the small parish, which also has commitments to the school next door as well as the church.

Father Jordan said the parish feels it has a responsibility to maintain the buildings but the cost is a real stretch.

"So we really need support from the wider community to be able to restore this bell to its former glory."

A Givealittle page has been set up to raise money for the work at St Michael and All Angels Church.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air