Hundreds of young people prepare for 40-hour famine fundraiser

World Vision youth ambassadors (left to right) Izaac Wilson, Hayley Gotlieb, Jess McLennan, Alyssa Wilson and Daniel Rickman in Malawi. Photo: Supplied

Hundreds of young people in Canterbury are expected to take part in the World Vision 40 Hour Famine this year.

Spread across 40 hours from June 5 to 7, World Vision says 90,000 young Kiwis are set to take part and raise much-needed funds for the people of Malawi who are experiencing the chaos caused by extreme weather events, like droughts, cyclones and floods.

On top of this, Covid-19 has brought with it added pressure for these communities.

Kiwi youth ambassadors - including Cantabrian Izaac Wilson, Jess McLennan, Alyssa Wilson, Daniel Rickman and Hayley Gotlieb - are championing the event this year.

The group travelled to Malawi late last year to meet some of the people who will benefit from the fundraiser.

“I don’t think there was really any one moment when it just clicked for me that this is the reality of living in Malawi ... but it has sunk in a little more every single day since I’ve been back in New Zealand," Jess said.

“I know that every single person who signs up for the 40 Hour Famine, and the money they raise, will help create real and actual change for the climate vulnerable Malawians who need it most."

Said World Vision New Zealand national director Grant Bayldon: “As the world shifts, the challenges Malawians face remain - and this means now, more than ever, we need to do all we can to fight hunger and injustice.

“This is our chance to show the world what great global neighbours we can be.

"As we do what we can for the vulnerable here, let’s also do what we can for the most vulnerable around the world," Bayldon said.

Money raised in the 40 Hour Famine will provide schools, seeds for farmers, as well as watering systems and goats for the people of Malawi to build resilient and sustainable farming.

You can sign up for the World Vision 40 Hour Famine at famine.org.nz