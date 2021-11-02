Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Updated 8.00 am

Investigation into cause of wastewater plant fire

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A wastewater treatment plant in east Christchurch was extensively damaged by the fire that broke out at the site yesterday.

    Firefighters were called to the blaze at the Bromley plant just before 3.10pm.

    Thick black smoke was visible around the city and the Canterbury DHB issued a public health warning.

    Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Andrew Norris said firefighters had contained the fire, but it was still not out.

    The Bromley Wastewater Treatment Plant caught fire on Monday afternoon. Photo / George Heard
    The Bromley Wastewater Treatment Plant caught fire on Monday afternoon. Photo / George Heard
    He said crews will be there until it's been completely extinguished and made safe to be handed back to Christchurch City Council staff. Firefighters will likely be there for most of today.

    Norris said fire staff will be meeting with council staff this morning and working with Environment Canterbury on air monitoring.

    The plant is operating at a limited capacity.

    Fire staff will be meeting with council staff early this morning and working with Environment...
    Fire staff will be meeting with council staff early this morning and working with Environment Canterbury on air monitoring. Photo: Supplied
    Operations manager Adam Twose said it has suffered extensive damage.

    "The roof caught fire and that collapsed in and has burnt through the plastic media so we have four appliances still here at the moment to try and get the flames out."

    Twose said a contractor on site suffered a minor superficial injury during the incident.

    Photo: Newsline
    Photo: Newsline
    Contractors had been working on the roof when the fire broke out.

    "That will form part of the investigation into the cause."

    Christchurch residents can still continue to use water and flush the toilet as normal, he said.

    "My staff have started turning up to site this morning. We still need to wait for clearance from FENZ before we can get on to the rest of the site and work through that.

    "I'll be getting engineers and project managers coming out from civic to start working out what the process is going forward from here."

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter