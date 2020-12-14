Investigation into Port Hills fire continues as authorities look to restricted fire season

Flames could be seen through the night. Photo: Hamish Clark

Fire crews will be closely monitoring the Port Hills in the coming days.

The 25ha fire which broke out on Friday night is out.

However, Fire and Emergency spokesman Mau Barbara said crews would be doing perimeter checks over the next day or so.

He said with the blaze going deep underground, firefighters will be looking for hot spots which may flare up from winds.

Investigations into the fire are ongoing.

At least 50 firefighters worked through the night to douse the fire which forced the evacuation of around 40 houses on Port Hills Rd, Avoca Valley Rd and Gilders Grove.

Meanwhile, a restricted fire season is on the cards for Canterbury as it heads into another scorching week.

It comes after a large blaze tore through the Port Hills at the weekend and several suspicious scrub fires last week.

Fire and emergency are today discussing moving Christchurch to a restricted fire season, meaning a permit is required to light a fire.

The Canterbury region has been slammed by strong winds and tinder-dry conditions with above average temperatures expected this summer.

A high of 30C expected on Wednesday and Saturday.

Fire safety tips from Fire and Emergency NZ

• Fire moves fast – never leave it unsupervised.

• Check the fire danger and the weather – remember it can change quickly.

• Create safety zones around your house to act as a barrier against fire.