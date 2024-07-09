Kids roll up for car park discos

Christchurch company Phatsk8 will be running roller skating events over the next two weeks for KidsFest during the school holidays.

School children from across the city put on their skates outside Riverside Market on Monday for a special roller disco in the car park.

Phatsk8 owner Ingrid Phelan said there were no available indoor venues in the city centre so they chose a car park instead.

"We're in town at Riverside Markets and it was a good opportunity as part of Riverside Market to get people into town and enjoy what Christchurch has to offer."

Gabrielle Wall and her daughter Alfie Smith during the car park roller disco at Riverside Market. Photo: Emily O'Hagan

Two hours of skating will cost you $12, with the event open to all ages.

Phatsk8 has been running learn-to-skate events for more than a decade, mostly for occasions like birthday parties and school groups.

Phelan is encouraging everyone from newbies to seasoned pros to learn new tricks. She said a team is there to help them with their moves.

Another car park roller disco at Riverside Market will be held next Monday for anyone who missed out on the fun.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air