Kids roll up for car park discos

School children from across the city put on their skates outside Riverside Market on Monday for a special roller disco in the car park.
Phatsk8 owner Ingrid Phelan said there were no available indoor venues in the city centre so they chose a car park instead.
"We're in town at Riverside Markets and it was a good opportunity as part of Riverside Market to get people into town and enjoy what Christchurch has to offer."
Phatsk8 has been running learn-to-skate events for more than a decade, mostly for occasions like birthday parties and school groups.
Phelan is encouraging everyone from newbies to seasoned pros to learn new tricks. She said a team is there to help them with their moves.
Another car park roller disco at Riverside Market will be held next Monday for anyone who missed out on the fun.
- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air