Kim Money puts hand up to stand for city council seat

Keanu Frew, 1, Brooke Frew (Kim's daughter), Leilani Thompson, Kim Money and Kaia Frew. Photo: Star Media

Kim Money is making a bid to return to local body politics, with plans to stand for Christchurch City Council's Coastal Ward seat as an independent in this year's elections.

Money became the Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairwoman in 2016, but didn’t stand for re-election in 2019 due to personal circumstances.

Now she says those circumstances have changed and the timing is right for her to throw her hat back in the arena.

“I’m keen to get back again and represent this community that I love so much,” she said. “We really do need that experience from the coast sitting at the council table and I would love to do that for my community.”

Money said it had been unfortunate she couldn’t stand again in 2019 as there were a few unfinished things she needed to do.

“Some things have stalled, especially the Southshore and South Brighton estuary edge,” Money said.

“We got a strong resolution passed in August 2019 and then that flipped back and another resolution was put in place which wasn’t exactly what the community wanted.”

She said living in the area for 40 years has made her more aware of the issues and allowed her to build community connections, a valuable tool she could bring to the table.

“It’s been a real privilege to serve this community because the people are just so amazing,” she said.

“We’ve got a great community over here, there’s so much creativity and enthusiasm and they’ve had it rough and they really need to see some breakthroughs.”

Celeste Donovan is the current Coastal Ward city councillor and said it was always great for democracy when you had a choice.

“It’s encouraging to hear another woman is standing and there will be others putting up a hand closer to the election date,” Donovan said.

Donovan said her priority for 2022 will be to continue what she started after her election last October, and to “bridge the gap between the people and the power.”

She said the issues she was focusing on were supporting New Brighton’s retail revitalisation, ensuring genuine engagement around future Coastal Hazards Adaptation planning, pushing for the completion of Estuary Edge repairs, and more funding to support community-led initiatives, such as the Pukeko Centre in Parklands.

Donovan said she was also focusing on ensuring basic infrastructure issues were addressed and that roads, footpaths and parks and public spaces were well maintained.

After taking a step back from the community board, Money said she had been spending time on her business.

She started up Hathair, a business offering detachable hairpieces with hats, an idea inspired by going through breast cancer and losing her hair in 2004.

“That’s been keeping me busy in the last few years,” she said. “Now the timing is right to put my hand up again so I’m excited about that.”

Money said she has missed being part of the community board.

“My whole philosophy in life is just helping people. I’m not into politics, I’m into helping people and making a difference and that’s what drives me,” she said.

While Money is “really keen” to get around the table, she said it’s up to the community to decide.

“I’ll do my best and that’s all I can do.”