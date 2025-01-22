Lawyer to run for Heathcote city council seat

Ian Kearney.

Sumner lawyer Ian Kearney is making a bid for a seat at the Christchurch City Council table in the October local body elections.

The Sumner resident announced on Wednesday he would vie for the Heathcote Ward seat, which is currently held by Sara Templeton.

The seat may be vacant as Templeton intends to only run for the mayoralty this election.

Kearney will run as an independent and says his sole focus will be to ensure the voices of Heathcote residents are heard and the "council is resolute in enabling solutions to the community’s concerns".

"I’m excited about where Christchurch has come over the past 14 years since the earthquakes and its future from here.

"But there are long-standing challenges in our community that need to be addressed and reflected in council’s priorities, and I’m ready to deliver just that."

Kearney said he "promises to bring forward-thinking and responsive leadership to his representation, prioritising the delivery of practical, community-centred solutions to issues that matter the most to Heathcote residents".

"As a long-time Heathcote resident, I deeply understand the area's unique challenges, especially the growing risks posed by climate change - from flooding and fires to rising sea levels.

"It’s vital that we invest in sustainable infrastructure to protect our community and prepare for the future.

"We need to be thinking long term to protect our environment, homes, businesses, and essential infrastructure from the impacts that climate change will bring, with a particular focus on the challenges presented as a coastal community.

"If we cannot stop climate change, then we need to plan for sensible adaptation.

"I also understand the need to balance critical investment in core projects with managing rate increases, and am committed to ensuring the careful prioritisation of projects that bring real value to the community, while being mindful of financial sustainability."

Kearney said his 25 years of experience as a lawyer will bring a wealth of legal and commercial expertise to his candidacy.

He has previously served on the Sumner Volunteer Fire Brigade, Citizens Advice Bureau and numerous other charitable organisations. Kearney lives in Sumner with his wife and three children.