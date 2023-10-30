Live, Incubus announce Christchurch concert

Brandon Boyd from US band Incubus. Photo: Getty Images

Rock powerhouses Live and Incubus will come together for a huge show in Christchurch in April.

The global concert juggernauts announced this morning they are joining forces to bring their shows to Christchurch and Auckland.

Joined by two piece band Midwife Breaks, the concerts are set to include all the songs you know and love from Live, including Likini’s Juice, I Alone, All Over You as well as their number one hit Lightening Crashes which held its top spot for 10 consecutive weeks.

The band, who have sold more than 23 million albums worldwide and shot to number one on the Billboard Top 200 with their double platinum album Secret Samadhi, will also play hits from their 2018 EP Local 717.

In a statement issued to the NZ Herald, founding member Ed Kowalczyk said: “It has been way too long, and I couldn’t be happier that Live is finally returning to New Zealand for the first time in 22 years."

Chris Heerlein, left, Ed Kowalczyk, Robin Diaz and Zak Loy of Live. Photo: Getty Images

He went on to say fans who have seen the co-headline concert are “extremely happy” so far adding, it’s “most definitely time to come and share it with our mates in New Zealand”.

As for what Incubus will bring to the table, the Grammy-nominated band need no introduction. After forming in 1991, they have gone from strength to strength and given alternative music, new creative heights.

Eclipsing more than 23 million album sales worldwide, the band - made up of Brandon Boyd, lead guitarist Mike Einziger, and drummer Jose Pasillas - are “Excited” to return to Aotearoa where they will perform fan favourite hits including Wish You Were Here and Drive as well as Pardon Me.

“It’s been way too long so we’re looking forward to seeing old friends and making new friends. Live has been a band we’ve always admired, so to share the stage with Ed and company will be something truly special. We can’t wait!” Boyd said.

Tickets go on sale November 5 at 9am.

Who: +Live and Incubus

Where and when: Tuesday, April 2 - Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch and Thursday, April 4 - Auckland Trust Arena, Auckland

Tickets: Monday November 5, 9am