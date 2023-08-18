Losing dad spurs teen to help families facing cancer

Members of the Callaghan family (from left) daughter Molly, father Mark, Rufus the dog and daughter Lucy. Photo: Supplied

Teenager Lucy Callaghan is using her crochet skills to raise funds for Daffodil Day and the Cancer Society.

Her family and friends know first-hand how important it is to have someone to walk alongside you when someone close is navigating cancer.

Lucy’s father Mark was diagnosed with terminal cancer in February and died on July 14.

Lucy, along with Mark and her sister Molly, always actively supported and volunteered for Daffodil Day.

While Mark was in hospital, mother Debbie reached out to the Cancer Society for help.

“Walking into the oncology department at Christchurch Hospital, we were greeted by Jenny Schouten, cancer navigator, with a big smile filled with an open heart,” Debbie said.

Mark died on Matariki Day, a special day for the family as the stars have always been part of their camping holidays and they often refer to each other as superstars.

“After an incredibly courageous battle, Mark fought right to the end to be with his girls,” Debbie said.

Mark requested his casket be decorated by friends and family along with Lucy’s special crochet daffodils.

The girls also chose to dress Mark in his favourite Dick Frizzell-designed Daffy to Daffodil T-shirt from a previous Cancer Society fundraiser.

You can donate to the Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day appeal online at www.daffodilday.org.nz or in person at sites around Christchurch on August 25 and 26. Photo: Supplied

Lucy would like to continue to create and sell her crochet daffodils and make a significant contribution to the Cancer Society’s efforts to support patients and their families.

“It is also a beautiful way for Lucy to honour her dad’s memory and have a positive impact on the lives of others that go on the same journey Mark did,” Debbie said.

Lucy said each crochet daffodil takes her about 15 minutes to make and she sells them for $5.

Lucy has listed her daffodils on the Somerfield community Facebook page and has already sold a few.

“It is great to see our amazing community coming together to support such a worthy cause,” Debbie said.