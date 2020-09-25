Lucky escape after SUV hit by flying piece of timber

A driver was lucky to escape with only moderate injuries after a piece of wood hit an SUV in Christchurch on Friday.

The crash happened about 1.35pm along Main South Rd, Islington.

A police officer at the scene said the trailer, which was full of timber, disconnected from the vehicle.

It then went onto the wrong side of the road and a piece of timber came off the trailer and hit the SUV's windscreen.

The trailer came loose on Main South Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The officer said the driver had dislocated their thumb - but they were lucky that was all.

St John ambulance spokesman Gerard Campbell said the patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the injured person did not have to be cut from the vehicle.