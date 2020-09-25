Lucky escape after SUV hit by flying piece of timber

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The crash happened about 1.35pm along Main South Rd, Islington.
A police officer at the scene said the trailer, which was full of timber, disconnected from the vehicle.
It then went onto the wrong side of the road and a piece of timber came off the trailer and hit the SUV's windscreen.
The officer said the driver had dislocated their thumb - but they were lucky that was all.
St John ambulance spokesman Gerard Campbell said the patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the injured person did not have to be cut from the vehicle.