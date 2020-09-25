Friday, 25 September 2020

Lucky escape after SUV hit by flying piece of timber

    By Matt Slaughter
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    A driver was lucky to escape with only moderate injuries after a piece of wood hit an SUV in Christchurch on Friday.

    The crash happened about 1.35pm along Main South Rd, Islington.

    A police officer at the scene said the trailer, which was full of timber, disconnected from the vehicle.

    It then went onto the wrong side of the road and a piece of timber came off the trailer and hit the SUV's windscreen.

    The trailer came loose on Main South Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The officer said the driver had dislocated their thumb - but they were lucky that was all.

    St John ambulance spokesman Gerard Campbell said the patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the injured person did not have to be cut from the vehicle.

     

