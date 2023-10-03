Luxon shrugs off Labour's chicken suit dig

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins accused the National leader of "chickening out" of the chance to take part in the debate at a new time after Luxon said he was unavailable for a rescheduled Press Leaders' debate.
Luxon told NewstalkZB's Canterbury Mornings: "Let's be clear, [Chris Hipkins] is isolating in his hotel with Covid, we're 10 days from an election and we have a debate next week anyway with TVNZ.
"We have a busy schedule ... you know what the last 10 days of an election campaigning are like."
Luxon said on social media: “I’m extremely disappointed to see Labour falsely claiming that I have ‘pulled out’ of the Stuff Press debate scheduled for tomorrow evening. To be clear, I have not pulled out of the debate – the debate isn’t going ahead because Chris Hipkins has Covid and rescheduling during the last week of the campaign has proven impossible.”
Although he's across the country pushing his party's agenda - Luxon told Canterbury Mornings he doesn't plan to bring his National Party campaign bus to the South Island.
"It would take too long to bring across the ferry."
-NewstalkZB