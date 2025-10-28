Tuesday, 28 October 2025

Updated 11.15 am

Major delays after crash closes part of SH1

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The crash has blocked part of SH1. Photo: NZTA
    The crash has blocked part of SH1. Photo: NZTA
    A serious crash has closed a section of the Northern Motorway near Christchurch.

    Motorists are being warned to expect delays after the crash near the Ohoka Rd overbridge on State Highway 1 just before 11am on Tuesday.

    NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says SH1 has been closed to southbound traffic just before the overbridge. 

    "Due to a crash blocking the southbound lanes, the road is closed to southbound traffic from the Ohaka Road off-ramp. Please note northbound remains open."

     

    "Road users are advised to use an alternate route and expect delays."

    A detour is being set up and police are directing traffic.

     

     

     

     