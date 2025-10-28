Major delays after crash closes part of SH1

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A serious crash has closed a section of the Northern Motorway near Christchurch.
Motorists are being warned to expect delays after the crash near the Ohoka Rd overbridge on State Highway 1 just before 11am on Tuesday.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says SH1 has been closed to southbound traffic just before the overbridge.
"Due to a crash blocking the southbound lanes, the road is closed to southbound traffic from the Ohaka Road off-ramp. Please note northbound remains open."
"Road users are advised to use an alternate route and expect delays."
A detour is being set up and police are directing traffic.