Major delays after crash closes part of SH1

The crash has blocked part of SH1. Photo: NZTA

A serious crash has closed a section of the Northern Motorway near Christchurch.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays after the crash near the Ohoka Rd overbridge on State Highway 1 just before 11am on Tuesday.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says SH1 has been closed to southbound traffic just before the overbridge.

"Due to a crash blocking the southbound lanes, the road is closed to southbound traffic from the Ohaka Road off-ramp. Please note northbound remains open."

"Road users are advised to use an alternate route and expect delays."

A detour is being set up and police are directing traffic.