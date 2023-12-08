Friday, 8 December 2023

Man accused of possessing weapons facing another charge

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Another charge has been laid against a man who was arrested after police found weapons at a University of Canterbury hall of residence.

    The 20-year-old is accused of possessing a knife and taser and now faces a further charge of possessing a prohibited part of a gun.

    The man, who has name suppression, appeared at the Christchurch District Court via video link on Thursday afternoon.

    He has been remanded on bail until his next appearance in April.

    RNZ