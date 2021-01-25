Monday, 25 January 2021

Man arrested in relation to theft of puppy outside Christchurch dairy

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Billy. Photo: Canterbury Police
    Billy. Photo: Canterbury Police
    A 27-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the theft of a puppy from outside a Christchurch dairy earlier this month.

    The man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday.

    Billy, a 14-week-old staffordshire bull terrier, was allegedly taken while he was tied up outside the Bealey Fresh Dairy on January 12 as his owner popped into the shop.

    CCTV footage released by police allegedly showed Billy being grabbed by a man who took him across the road and left the scene in a silver SUV.

    Billy's owner told One News the man in the footage was able to be identified online, allowing for police to promptly track him down with help from the community.

    The puppy was returned to his owner later that week.

    Said a police spokesperson: "We can also report Billy's still enjoying being back home and being spoilt by his humans."

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter